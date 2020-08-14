ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANZ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,174. ANZ has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.19.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

