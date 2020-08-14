Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AON from $236.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of AON traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.29. AON has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AON will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

