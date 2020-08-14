Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $8,350,838.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $8,963,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,001,867 shares of company stock valued at $33,021,300 over the last ninety days. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

