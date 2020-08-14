Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the January 15th total of 175,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $8,350,838.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,001,867 shares of company stock valued at $33,021,300 over the last 90 days. 52.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

APRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,331. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $639.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.