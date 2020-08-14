Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 853,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,928. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a current ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.22.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 69.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

