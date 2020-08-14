Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARD. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE:ARD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 2,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.33%. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,084,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 724,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,774 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

