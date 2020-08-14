Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AHH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 9,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,790. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $841.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director John W. Snow purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 26.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

