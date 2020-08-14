Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 89.7% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $85,490.95 and approximately $115,443.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,754.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.47 or 0.03713235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.36 or 0.02495764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00482606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00767867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00715876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00058298 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00016029 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,057,573 coins and its circulating supply is 6,013,029 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

