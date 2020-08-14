Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $106,620.00 in Stock

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 511,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

