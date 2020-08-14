Ashburton Jersey Ltd Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 329.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 16,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 13,530,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,723,396. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.