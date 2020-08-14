Ashburton Jersey Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.2% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,936. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

