Ashburton Jersey Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 51.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.40.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

