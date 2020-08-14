Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 461.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 447,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,863,000 after purchasing an additional 367,386 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

