Ashburton Jersey Ltd Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 0.3% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ecolab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

ECL stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.71. The stock had a trading volume of 630,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,236. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

