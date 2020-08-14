Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.09. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 10,001 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

