Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.

AVLR stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.27. 604,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,202. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -184.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,285,250.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $129,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,008 shares of company stock valued at $25,028,214 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

