Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.36. 581,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,512,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.71 and a 200 day moving average of $195.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

