Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,035,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.63. 90,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,116. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

