Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

AVYA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. 30,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $20,950,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 411,229 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.