Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXGT opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.58. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axovant Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, insider Pavan Cheruvu bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Atul Pande bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.