Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZUL. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Azul from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,815. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Azul will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Azul by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

