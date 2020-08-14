Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:BW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,308. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director Bryant R. Riley bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,523.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.