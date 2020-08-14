Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BSMX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,720. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 351,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth $27,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,052,000 after buying an additional 170,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 402,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

