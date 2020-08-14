Bank of America Downgrades Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEE. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $81.27. 645,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. Ameren’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Ameren by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 99.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.