Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) Announces Earnings Results

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KEGX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Basic Energy Services has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $35.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

