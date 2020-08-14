Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GLG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 40,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,428. Bat Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Get Bat Group alerts:

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative return on equity of 89.15% and a negative net margin of 146.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Bat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.