Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Raised by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $26,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 109,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAX traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.50. 2,756,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,342. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

