Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.72.

Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 929,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,011. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy in the first quarter worth $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 605,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

