Beacon Market Capitalization Hits $9,422.35 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $9,422.35 and approximately $76.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00449517 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00022315 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011930 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003460 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011504 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.