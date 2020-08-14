Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $437.77

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $437.77 and traded as high as $439.40. Beazley shares last traded at $434.00, with a volume of 719,360 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 484 ($6.33).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

