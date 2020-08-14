Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 52,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of $116.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 124.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.