BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. 174,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,684. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BellRing Brands by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

