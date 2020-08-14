Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.18.

BBY stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.49. 2,551,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after buying an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Best Buy by 136.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $2,607,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

