BidaskClub Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSV. William Blair raised FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.14.

FSV traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.88. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FirstService has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FirstService by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

