BidaskClub Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $607.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

