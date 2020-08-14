BidaskClub Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FELE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

FELE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.27. 4,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,904. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $643,862 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

