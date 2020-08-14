BidaskClub Upgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

GWRS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,810. The company has a market cap of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.0241 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 290.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,850 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 36.0% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth $312,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

