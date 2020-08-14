BIO-key International’s (BKYI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BKYI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 248,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 562.09% and a negative net margin of 721.57%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.