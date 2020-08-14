Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APRN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.46.

Blue Apron stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 842,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $131.04 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $108,613.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,443,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 129,041 shares of company stock worth $1,140,697. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 442,442 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 57.1% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $2,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

