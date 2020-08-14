Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $95.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. 8,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $1,606,050. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.