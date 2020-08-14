BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.35. 22,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,066. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,935 shares of company stock worth $5,573,993. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,215,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 100,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.