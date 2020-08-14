BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPMP. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,102. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 133.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 24.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 2,357,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 58,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 1,019.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

