Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BBI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.12. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.