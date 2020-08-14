Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:BBI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.12. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.51.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
