Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.23-5.53 EPS.

NYSE:BR opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,708.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,235 shares of company stock worth $9,403,864. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

