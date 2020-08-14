Brokerages Expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONN. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Conn’s stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.46. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 403,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 88.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 174,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 370,813 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.