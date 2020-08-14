Brokerages Set Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price at $193.88

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.34. 1,343,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.62. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $334,049.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,766,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,951,929. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

