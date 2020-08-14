Brokerages Set TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT at $161.54

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.54.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.42. The stock had a trading volume of 84,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,836 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

