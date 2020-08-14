Brokerages Set Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Target Price at GBX 88.50

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALK shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target (down previously from GBX 87 ($1.14)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider Roger Taylor purchased 768,649 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £737,903.04 ($964,705.24). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 1,000,000 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £860,000 ($1,124,329.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,991,694 shares of company stock valued at $179,641,309.

Shares of TALK stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 78.05 ($1.02). 608,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1-year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.50 ($1.64). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Talktalk Telecom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

