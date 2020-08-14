Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAM. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.64. 4,007,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

