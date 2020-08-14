Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Business Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. 13,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

